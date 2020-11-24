Michael Villa, 65, St. Cloud - obituary

Micheal James Dominguez Villa earned his wings on November 12, 2020, in St. Cloud, Minn., at the age of 65 years.
Micheal was born to the late Raymond and Harriett Villa on Aug. 12, 1955 in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Micheal is survived by sons, Robert (Mercedes) of Grand Rapids, Minn., and Ronold Villa of Pequot Lakes, Minn.; daughter, Garland Villa of St. Cloud, Minn.; grandsons, Robert Jr. and Dawayy Evens; sisters, Sue (Henry) Block of Onamia, Minn., and Mary Cain of Estas Park, Colo.; brother, Robert (Yolanda) Villa of Santa Maria, Calif.; special great-niece, Maggie Pierzinski; and two special childhood friends, David Alcasas and Robert Horton of Grants pass, Ore.
He is preceded in death by wife, Terry Villa; parents, Raymond and Harriett Villa; and brother, Richard.
Micheal loved being with his family, bowling and pier ocean fishing.
