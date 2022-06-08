Michele Dawn Belisle

Michele Belisle, of Wahkon, Minnesota age 79 passed away peacefully on June 5, 2022 with her daughters by her side.

Michele is preceded in death by her Husband Dale Belisle, Son Thomas, Grandchild Robert McCullough, and Brother Greg.

Michele survived by her Daughters Lisa McCullough, and Barb Vandehey (Gary) Sister, Vickie, and Brother Tom (Sandra) , Six Loving Grandchildren, Richard, Kelsey (Isaac) TJ, Makenzie Katie (Tyrel) Brianna (Matt) and her Four Loving Great Grandchildren, Kayden, Elaina, Ryker, Savannah PLUS the best group of friends a woman could ask for.

Michele had a zest for life in this world, and was the life of all get togethers.

Please join us for her Funeral Service at Methven Mille Lacs Funeral Chapel in Isle, Minnesota 460 E. Main Street Isle, Minnesota 56342 on Friday June 24 th , 2022 at 11:00 with visitation one hour prior to service. Michele's celebration of life will follow the service at the Onamia Vets Club 38692 US-169 Onamia, MN 56359 for some lunch and visitation from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Michele Loved life, and lived to the fullest. Michele is the Deer Whisper, and will ALWAYS BE OUR SHINING STAR.

You are welcome to join us for Michele's burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery on Friday July 29th at 11:00am

To plant a tree in memory of Michele Belisle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.