Michele Dawn Belisle

Michele Belisle, of Wahkon, Minnesota age 79 passed away peacefully on June 5, 2022 with her daughters by her side.
Michele is preceded in death by her Husband Dale Belisle, Son Thomas, Grandchild Robert McCullough, and Brother Greg.
Michele survived by her Daughters Lisa McCullough, and Barb Vandehey (Gary) Sister, Vickie, and Brother Tom (Sandra) , Six Loving Grandchildren, Richard, Kelsey (Isaac) TJ, Makenzie Katie (Tyrel) Brianna (Matt) and her Four Loving Great Grandchildren, Kayden, Elaina, Ryker, Savannah PLUS the best group of friends a woman could ask for.
Michele had a zest for life in this world, and was the life of all get togethers.
Please join us for her Funeral Service at Methven Mille Lacs Funeral Chapel in Isle, Minnesota 460 E. Main Street Isle, Minnesota 56342 on Friday June 24 th , 2022 at 11:00 with visitation one hour prior to service. Michele's celebration of life will follow the service at the Onamia Vets Club 38692 US-169 Onamia, MN 56359 for some lunch and visitation from 1:00pm - 4:00pm
Michele Loved life, and lived to the fullest. Michele is the Deer Whisper, and will ALWAYS BE OUR SHINING STAR.
You are welcome to join us for Michele's burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery on Friday July 29th at 11:00am
To plant a tree in memory of Michele Belisle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.