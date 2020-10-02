Michelle Shea, 57, Onamia - obituary

ichelle Shea, 57-year-old resident of Onamia, Minnesota, passed away on September 25, 2020 near Princeton, Minn.
A Committal Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Dykeman Union Cemetery near Garrison, Minn., with Pastor Joe Boeringa officiating.
Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Micky is survived by her grandchildren, Logen (Molly) Anderson, Ryley Anderson, Jakob Wind, Jason Anderson, Emma Wind, and Kierra Johnson; her three children, Loren Anderson Jr., Nicole Anderson (Virgil Wind) and Gregory Johnson Jr. (Michelle Sablan); Micky was the youngest of five siblings, James (Coleen) Shea, Shirley (Ron) Arcand, Kathy (Russell) Dombovy, and Ricky (Wanda) Shea; Micky also had many cousins, nieces and nephews who she loved very much.
Micky was preceded in death by her parents, James and Frances Shea; nephew, Eric Arcand; niece, Laura Johnson; and nephew, Jason Johnson.
Mom, grandma, auntie, cousin, and friend to many. Michelle “Micky” Shea went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2020. Micky was a free-spirit, she was fun-loving and caring. Her ups were awesome, and her lows were difficult. Micky battled addiction and depression her entire life, we believe she has finally found peace. If you knew Micky you know how much she loved her grandchildren and dogs. Micky was so excited the day she found out she was going to be a grandmother. The birth of her grandson, Logen, brought a newfound love into her life and she devoted many of the next several years to stabilizing and loving her grandchildren, this was the happiest times of her life. Micky loved each of her grandchildren very much and for many of their younger years they had the best of her. Micky also loved dogs, she was the person who greeted the dogs before the humans, that was always one of her biggest quirks. This is how we will remember you.
Last but not least. Tomorrow is never known, make the phone call, give the hug, take the moment, and end each conversation as it may be your last.
Commented