Nancy Ruppel, born May 18th, 1955 in Wahkon, MN passed peacefully on November 27th, 2022 at her home in Cumberland WI. Nancy grew up in Wahkon MN under the guidance and love of her parents Harold and Connie Roeschlein. Nancy graduated from Isle High School in 1973 and went on to graduate from St. Mary's Junior College in 1975 with a degree in Medical Records. Nancy moved to Cumberland in 1975 and took a job at Cumberland Memorial Hospital. She soon met Ron Ruppel and they married in 1976 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cumberland where she remained a faithful member until her passing. Ron and Nancy built their life together in the Cumberland Community. Nancy worked for the Cumberland hospital in Health Information Systems until her retirement in 2020. Nancy was also a constant source of support for Ron in his efforts to build the family business of Ardisam. Nancy was known to her friends and family as someone who was a pillar of strength and industriousness, always willing to serve those around her. Her joy was her family. She was the glue that kept people in constant contact. She was the person who made the calls to ensure that family stayed connected and lifted each other up during the good times and the bad. Her desire to meet the needs of those around her were exemplified in the everyday efforts to ensure that her grandkids had enough cookies, the Rutabaga church stand had enough pies and the garden produced enough vegetables. Nancy will be remembered by her brothers and sisters in the faith for her gifts of service to the church and her faithfulness to her Lord and Savior in all circumstances.
Nancy is survived by her husband Ron, her children, Robert (Angie) Ruppel and Janelle (Scott) Hagen and her grandchildren, Harrison, Nautica, Wren and Rhowen Ruppel and Zimmer Hagen. She is also survived by her parents Harold and Connie Roeschlein, her siblings Cindy Roeschlein, Michele (Michael) Haggberg, Kari (Steve) Eklund, Todd (Amy) Roeschlein and Jeff (Debbie) Roeschlein with their children Alicia (Jon) Ayers, Danny Roeschlein, Darcee (David) Wiita, Lindsey (Jared) Nelson, Jordan (Jacob) Swing, Brady (Aleia) Haggberg, Ethan Roeschlein, Kaylee Roeschlein, Lily Eklund, Noah Eklund & Carter Eklund as well as her in-laws Steve (Karen) Ruppel, Diane Brion, Mark (Terri) Ruppel, Connie (Buddy) Weathers, Jackie Nieman, Marianne Guilfoyle and their children Aric (Lindsey) Ruppel, Luke Ruppel, Griff (Megan) Ruppel, Graham (Kellsey) Ruppel, Emily (Chris) Witt, Samantha Nieman, Amber Brion, Teddy (Kala) Brion and Hannah Weathers.