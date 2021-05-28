Nazhikebines, Ryan James Sund, 25, Onamia

Nazhikebines, Ryan James Sund, 25-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on May 25, 2021. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Nazhikebines, Ryan James Sund was born on September 24, 1995, in Bemidji, Minnesota to his mother, Michelle Bedeau, and father, Kevin Sund. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and skateboarding. Ryan liked to spend his time playing his guitar, cooking, and being with his family.
Nazhikebines, Ryan is survived by his mother, Michelle Bedeau; father, Kevin Sund; son, Tayden Sund; brothers, Aaron Sund, Nolan Sund; sister, Hailey Chevalier; and many loving aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bonnie Belle Dorr; and great-grandmother, Genevieve Dorr.