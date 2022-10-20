Nickolas Daniel Norberg

Nickolas "Nick" Norberg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 17, 2022. He was 37 years old.
Nick was born on March 6, 1985 to parents Danny and Roberta (Thorn) Norberg in Cambridge, Minnesota. He grew up in the Grasston area, attending Braham Schools until the family moved to Onamia in 2000. At Onamia High School, Nick excelled in baseball, wrestling, and football, earning a few school records and the nickname "Nitro Norberg". He graduated in 2003 and went on to attend St. Cloud State for two years. Nick worked a few different jobs before taking a job with Cardinal Health-Medtronic in 2008 which he enjoyed for the next 8 years.
In the winter of 2007, Nick met Susan Moody and they were united in marriage on June 24, 2011. Nick, Susan and Ethan became a happy family and in 2012 it was made complete when Maci Jane was born. The kids were his whole world. Nick loved doing things for the kids from building swings and treehouses, going to amusement parks, getting comfy on the couch, watching movies and eating snacks. He always wanted to encourage and help the kids see the world. Even after life events happened, Nick was always a good Dad and loved his kids. To know Nick was to love him. You'd never find a more gentle and kind soul than his. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Nick is preceded in death by his mother Roberta (Thorn) Norberg and brother Jeremy Norberg.
He is survived by his parents Danny (Denise) Norberg; children, Ethan and Maci Jane; former spouse Susan; siblings, Becca Hill (Daniel Stromberg) and Alex Norberg; step-siblings, Scott Skiba (Melissa Clark), Vincent (Kay) Skiba, Jenny Skiba (Josh McDonald), Jeff Skiba, and Becky Skiba (Riza Mahmoud); as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial Service was held at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Akkerman Chapel in Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com
