Nickolas Daniel Norberg

Nickolas "Nick" Norberg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 17, 2022. He was 37 years old.

Nick was born on March 6, 1985 to parents Danny and Roberta (Thorn) Norberg in Cambridge, Minnesota. He grew up in the Grasston area, attending Braham Schools until the family moved to Onamia in 2000. At Onamia High School, Nick excelled in baseball, wrestling, and football, earning a few school records and the nickname "Nitro Norberg". He graduated in 2003 and went on to attend St. Cloud State for two years. Nick worked a few different jobs before taking a job with Cardinal Health-Medtronic in 2008 which he enjoyed for the next 8 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Nickolas Norberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you