Opichi Migizi, Robina Lou Eagle, 60-year-old resident of Onamia, passed away on Feb. 15, 2021, in Onamia. Visitation began at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Waagosh officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Opichi Migizi, Robina Lou Eagle was born on March 23, 1960, in Onamia to Delores (Weyaus) and Melvin Allen Eagle Sr.
Robina loved spending time with her daughter, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She liked visiting her friends from the Green Acres Trailer Park. Robina enjoyed playing her casino games on her phone but really loved playing at the real casino and she liked doing her crossword puzzles. Robina loved her job working for the Nay Ah Shing Upper School. Her favorite was listening to her Pandora music which she called her “Pandy.”
Opichi Migizi, Robina Lou Eagle is survived by her daughter, Shannon Eagle; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Marquita, Yolanda (Mileena, X’zavier, Gabriel) Aaron, Tyler, Joshua, Krista (Lorenzo’Lee, Ray’Lee), Karli, and Janessa; sisters: Janice Dorr, Pamela Eagle, Rosella Eagle, Angeline Eagle, and Sheila Benjamin; brothers, Brian Eagle and Roy Eagle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delores (Weyaus) and Melvin Allen Eagle Sr.; brothers, Melvin Duane Eagle Jr. and James Dorr; sisters: Rosemary Dorr, Elizabeth Dorr, Melvina Eagle, Annabelle Eagle, and Victoria Eagle; nephews, Thomas Eagle and Daniel Weyaus.