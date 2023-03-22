Orville Lovaas, age 70, passed away on January 6, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia, MN, with a social gathering immediately following at the Mille Lacs Lodge, 8659 340th St. Onamia, MN 56359. In Lieu of flowers, to show your love and support to Orville and his family, please scan this QR code for information on how to donate to: Tunnel2Towers foundation in memory of Orville Lovaas.
Orville Lovaas was born on July 4th, 1952, in Princeton, Minnesota, to Emil and Dora Lovaas. He was united in marriage to Patty on August 8th, 1970. Orville used his USMC Veterans benefits to become an ASE Certified Mechanic from the Vo-tech in Brainerd, MN before moving out to Montana in 1982. He worked briefly as a mechanic before starting his own automotive repair shop in Missoula, MT, which he owned for 10 years before selling and turning his attention to the family business, Elkhorn Hot Springs Resort, which the family owned and operated the next 21 years before retiring. In retirement Orville enjoyed spending his summers back in Onamia, MN, visiting with family and friends, then heading south to Arizona, spending the winters with his girlfriend Velma who has been by his side the past 6 years. He especially liked to spend his time at the family farm, now operated by his younger brother Julius and his family, when he was back home in MN.
Orville is survived by his sons, Brian (Kristen) Lovaas and Paul (Alison) Lovaas; brothers, Marlow (Sarah, deceased), Julius (Evelyn) and Elroy Lovaas; sisters, Sharen (Gary, deceased) Dye, Ardis (Bill) Graves, Sonja(Roger) Johnson and Doreen(Tim) Fischer; grandchildren, Brandi, Kit, Taylor, Madison, Bridget, Emma, Disa and Landon.
He was preceded in death by his father, Emil and mother, Dora; wife Patty; brother, Darrel ( Judy) Lovaas.