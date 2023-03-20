Ishkoday, Patrick Sullivan, age 46, of Pierz, MN, passed away on March 3, 2023. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the District 1 Community Center on The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation, with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Ishkoday, Patrick was born on August 7, 1976, to Cindy (Sullivan) and Harold Davis Jr. He attended school in Pierz, Minnesota. Patrick liked to spend his time lounging at home, cooking meals, watching Netflix, and taking care of his loved ones - Taylor and his dogs. Together the couple enjoyed camping and everything that went along with it, including setting up camp, grilling, and swimming. They also enjoyed taking their dogs to local dog parks, going on long car rides, and listening to music.
Patrick is survived by his loving spouse, Taylor Nei; parents, Blandy and Cindy Anderson; brothers, Stephen (Molly) Davis, Christopher (Lizzeth) Sullivan, Brandon (Jody) Anderson; sisters, Shannon Davis, Candice Anderson, Amanda Anderson; grandmother, Gloria Nickaboine; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Davis, Jr.; brother, Cory Anderson; and nephew, Adonis Pagel.
