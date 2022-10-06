Paul F. Bailey, 86 of Malmo-McGrath area, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Aitkin Health Services. He was born June 8, 1936 in a log cabin in Shevlin to Fred G. and Karen J. (Sletten) Bailey. He grew up on a small dairy farm and family logging operation. Paul attended Lakeside Country School and graduated from McGrath High School in 1954. He then attended Brainerd Junior College, Bemidji State University and Maryville State in Missouri. Paul was united in marriage to Carol E. Freer on February 18, 1961 at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. He worked Edina for Glacier Gravel and later Model Stone. Paul then worked for the Teamsters Union Local 221 for 26 years, retiring in 1998. While working he lived in Bloomington and South Minneapolis near Lake Nakomis. In the late1990's he moved back to the Bailey Homestead near McGrath. He was a member and very involved with Holden Lutheran Church and was elected Aitkin County Commissioner for 2 terms. In their later years Paul and Carol traveled to Ireland and Norway to seek out their ancestors. He enjoyed hunting, especially fall deer season, and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed visiting with friends and fellow hunters and fishermen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol in 2020, brother Warren, and sister Mary Helen.
Paul is survived by his sons: Russell, Randall, and Philip, Grandsons: Corey and Ted, Nephew Rob (Arlene), Niece Suzanne, And many other special relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 11am - Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Holden Lutheran Church rural Isle. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Sue Lyback (S.A.M.) will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Malmo. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.