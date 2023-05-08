Ralph Lick

Ralph Arnold Lick of Mora, MN, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Milaca Elim Meadows Care Center. Ralph was 81 years old.

Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home, Mora, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Lick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you