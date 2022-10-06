Randall "Randy" Zahradka died on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Milaca Elim Home due to complications following surgery. He was 73 years old.
Randy grew up in the Highland Park area of St. Paul. After graduating from Highland Park high school, he attended St. Paul Vocational for a course in auto mechanics. He owned and operated a service station on Randolph and Snelling for many years. After selling the business he and his wife, Winnie, moved to Mille Lacs Lake.
Randy was a very avid outdoors person. He loved winter and summer fishing as well as deer, goose and duck hunting. He and his wife put many miles on the snowmobile enjoying the trails. He served seven years in the U.S. Army Reserve and he was very proud of his military time. He will be greatly missed.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, James and Lorraine. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Winnie; his siblings, Vickie (Tim), Wayne (Linda) and Linda (John); brothers and sister-in-law Dennis (Jeannie), Karen, Richard (Noy) and Randy (Judy).
A memorial service was held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo with Rev. Jess Olson officiating. Military honors were provided by the Isle Honor Guard.
To plant a tree in memory of Randall Zahradka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.