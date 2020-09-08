Randy Elling, 63, Willmar - obituary

Randy Lee Elling, age 63, of Willmar, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Willmar, Minnesota, at the age of 63 years.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, Sept.10, at 11 a.m. at the Hughes-Hantge Chapel in Hector, Minn., with interment following in the Buffalo Lake City Cemetery in Buffalo Lake, Minn. Clergy Officiating will be Pastor Craig Engel. Special Music will be “Jesus Loves Me” and “In Christ Alone.” Casket bearers will be nieces and nephews, Susan Haggberg, Cathryne Smith, Carolyn Remer, Scott Elling, Kenneth Elling.
Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.
Randy is survived by his sister, Marilyn Exsted and her husband, Harvey of Isle, Minn; brother, Daniel D. Elling of Willmar, Minn.; special friends, LaVonne and Tom Quackenbush of Redwood Falls, Minn.; special staff nurse, Linda; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Randy is preceded in death by his father, Mandel H. Elling who passed away in 1962; mother, Esther Westphall Elling Berger who passed away in 1995; brother, Jerry K. Elling; step-father, Victor T. Berger.
Randy Lee Elling was born on Dec. 14, 1956, in Onamia, Minn. He was the son of Mandel H. Elling and Esther Westphall Elling. Randy was baptized as an infant at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle, Minn., and was later confirmed in his faith at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Willmar, Minn. He received his education in Sauk Centre, Minn.
Randy was a long-term resident of Willmar, Minn., and was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Willmar. He was employed at KFC in Willmar.
Randy enjoyed traveling, horseback riding, feeding birds, and coloring. He also liked to gamble once in awhile. He always remembered the birthdays of his family and friends and would make sure to send them a birthday card. Randy had a close relationship with his brother, Danny, and enjoyed spending quality time with him. He also enjoyed spending time with other family and friends as well.
Blessed be his memory.
