Ray Clark Sahlstrom

Ray "Clark" Sahlstrom, of Isle, Minnesota, passed away on September 25, 2022 at his home. He was 87 years old.

Clark was born on March 11, 1935 to Russell Peter Anders and Lyla (Smith) Sahlstrom. He grew up in the Columbia Heights area. After graduating from Columbia Heights High School, he served in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot and the Air National Guard. He lived in Duluth, Minnesota and Tacoma, Washington during that time, he also served two tours in Vietnam. After 24 years, he retired from the Air Force and made his home in Isle, Minnesota.

