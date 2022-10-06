Ray "Clark" Sahlstrom, of Isle, Minnesota, passed away on September 25, 2022 at his home. He was 87 years old.
Clark was born on March 11, 1935 to Russell Peter Anders and Lyla (Smith) Sahlstrom. He grew up in the Columbia Heights area. After graduating from Columbia Heights High School, he served in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot and the Air National Guard. He lived in Duluth, Minnesota and Tacoma, Washington during that time, he also served two tours in Vietnam. After 24 years, he retired from the Air Force and made his home in Isle, Minnesota.
In 1970, "Raycee" was in a William Tell aerial gunnery competition with three of his good friends as teammates. This was a Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida where his team was flying the F-102 Deuce. The team won the F-102 category. Ray was awarded the TOP Pilot Distinction for flying a perfect mission and scoring 2000 out of 2200 possible points in the competition.
In 1959, he married Martha Austin in Columbia Heights. They moved around while he was in the Air Force and after retiring, he served as the Isle Lions Club Gambling Manager. He was a member of the Isle Lions, VFW, MSA, and Mason's. He was also a Boy Scout Leader. Clark enjoyed watching sports of any kind, he was a bowler, loved hunting and fishing, playing cribbage, traveling, and spending time with family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Russell Sahlstrom; his mother, Lyla (Smith) Sahlstrom; his loving wife, Martha (Austin) Sahlstrom and his mother-in-law, Ila Austin.
Clark is survived by his daughters, Tara (Keith) Sorenson of Gig Harbor, WA and RaeAnn (Brian) Larson of Isle, MN; son, Russell (Lisa) Sahlstrom of Isle, MN; grandchildren, Dana (Branden) Smith of Tumwater, WA, Nachelle (Brandon) Gallien of Lynnwood, WA, Jenny (Sam) Sahlstrom of Onamia, MN, Nicholas (Brian) Sahlstrom of Minneapolis, MN, Haley (Jack) Schumacher of Elk River, MN; great grandchildren, Cameron, Drake, Blayne, Joslyn, Alayna, Trace, Graycie, Kennedy, Jackson, Meredith, and Cash.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00PM at Onamia Alliance Church- Onamia, MN; there will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. A family burial will take place at Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota; honors will be provided by the local honor guard.
