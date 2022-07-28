Raymond Fredrick Pike, 88, of Isle, MN, died Monday, July 25, 2022 at Bethany Nursing Home in Fargo, ND.

Raymond Fredrick Pike was born January 17, 1934 in Austin, Minnesota. Raymond is the son of Harold and Lillian (Baker) Pike. He attended Austin High School in Austin, Minnesota. Raymond enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and proudly served his country for 20+ years. He was honorably discharged on July 1, 1971.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Pike as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.