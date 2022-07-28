Raymond Fredrick Pike, 88, of Isle, MN, died Monday, July 25, 2022 at Bethany Nursing Home in Fargo, ND.
Raymond Fredrick Pike was born January 17, 1934 in Austin, Minnesota. Raymond is the son of Harold and Lillian (Baker) Pike. He attended Austin High School in Austin, Minnesota. Raymond enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and proudly served his country for 20+ years. He was honorably discharged on July 1, 1971.
Raymond was married to his beloved wife, Phyllis Root, on November 3, 1954 in Richfield, Minnesota. They were married for 44 years. They were stationed in many places including Spain and Germany. After they retired, they moved back to Minnesota and raised their family in Rosemount. Raymond was a devoted husband and was by Phyllis's side until her death in 1999.
After his discharge, he started his second career with the U. S. Postal Service in 1973 which lasted another 20+ years. He retired in 1994 and started his own business, which he operated for several more years.
Raymond's life was all about service to his country, and unconditional love for his family and many dear friends. He treasured the great memories that were made at the lake with his grandchildren. He built his summer home on Lake Mille Lacs in 2000. For the past 26+ years, he wintered in Texas. Every fall he would look forward to seeing his friends at The Grove, up and down the Valley.
Raymond was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the local American Legion. He had many hobbies including fishing on Mille Lacs and Devils Lake, hunting, camping, watching the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and The Wild. Raymond also liked playing cribbage, volunteering at the hospital in Texas, and loved driving his old Cadillac. He was also a voluntary game warden while stationed in Germany. He was an active Scoutmaster and was involved in the local youth sports. His favorite hobby was sharing his knowledge with the youth at the Hidalgo County Texas Coin Club, which honored him with a lifetime membership.
Raymond is survived by his son: Mike (Jody) Pike, Penn, ND. Grandchildren: Hanna (Jason) Swenseth, Bismarck, ND, Cassandra Pike (fiancé Grant Wehseler), Fargo, ND, Mike (Chris) Ludescher, Apple Valley, MN., Great Grandchildren: Evelyn Swenseth, and Lance Ludescher. Sisters and brothers: Delma Wade, Chattanooga, TN, Violet (Bion) Henderson, Goleta, CA, Edith Zabel, Wells, MN, Joanne Maxfield, Austin, MN, Clayton (Carol) Pike, Billings, MT, Charlene (Richard) Reed, Austin, MN, Glen (Marlene) Pike, Billings, MT, Dean (Janice) Pike, Adams, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lillian (Baker) Pike, stepmother Edith Pike and daughter, Michelle Ludescher. Sisters, and brothers; Nancy Pike, Donna (Andy) Karlsgodt, Don Zabel, Jim Maxfield, Don Pike, Lois (Harold) Davis, Richard Root, and sister Ethel.
Casketbearers are Larry Cochlin, Jeff Maxfield, Jerry Maxfield, Kevin Heman, Jason Swenseth, and Grant Wehseler.
Funeral services were held at Holden Lutheran Church on Monday, August 1st, 2022 at 1:00pm with Minister Sue Lyback, SAM officiating. Burial at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Thank you to all the staff at Bethany Nursing Home for the excellent care that Raymond received and from the Ethos Hospice Program in Fargo, ND.
