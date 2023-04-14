Richard "Skip" Hansen

Richard "Skip" Allen Hansen, age 83 of Isle died on April 6, 2023 in Aitkin surrounded by family. He was born May 28, 1939 in St. Paul to Allen R. and Eileen L. (Peterson) Hansen. He was owner, alongside his father, Allen, and brother, Tom, of Summit Farms, a memorable staple in the community and history of White Bear Lake. Skip was united in marriage to Linda Frank on January 19, 1979 in Vadnais Heights. He served his community as Captain of the Vadnais Heights Fire Department and was an active and contributing member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo. Skip enjoyed his time fishing, making maple syrup, cooking new recipes on his smoker, and spending time with his family and friends. His legacy will live on and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Skip is survived by his son: Gary (Tami) Hansen of Woodbury, Daughters: Terre (Tom) Lord of Woodbury and Lisa (Shawn) Westerlund of Aitkin; Grandchildren: Paige (Luke) Borden, Sidney and Jake Westerlund, Jenny (Nick) Diederich, Stephanie Ciccone, Jon Lord, Kelly (Eric) Rodencal, Becky (Dan) Swenson; Great Grandchildren: Parker and Piper Diederich, Clark and Adeline Ciccone, Jase Lord and Arlo Swenson; Brother: Thomas (Beth) Hansen of White Bear Lake; Sister: Sandy (Phil) Furlong of San Clemente, CA. and special friend Sharon Whipple. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda in 2021 and parents Allen and Eileen Hansen.
A memorial service will be 11:00am - Friday, April 28, 2023 at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo. Pastor James Muske will be the officiant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Malmo at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Aitkin.