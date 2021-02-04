Robert “Bob” Schmolke, 82-year-old resident of Onamia, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Due to current limitations, a celebration of Robert’s life will be held later this spring at the Holy Family Catholic Church on Bulldog Lake.
Please visit shelleyfuneralchapels.com to watch a video put together by Robert’s family in lieu of funeral services. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Robert was the son of Alex Schmolke and Grace Smude, born in Hillman. He was the rural carrier for 38 years with the U.S. Post Office for the Onamia area. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and gathering/ harvesting wild rice around the state. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, Robert will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Madonna; daughters: Christine (Jeff) Stein, Roberta Schmolke (Roger), JoAnn Nikolas; and son, Leslie (Lori) Schmolke; sisters, Beverly Sorenson and Arlene Kuschel; grandchildren: Stephanie (Richard) Paez, Ryan Stein, Christopher Stein (Brandon), Tara Raese, Jessica (Levi) Wilson, Joseph (Erika) Raese; great-grandchildren: Julia LeBlanc, Chase Stein, Jayden Paez, Nathan Leppanen, Parker Leppanen, Alex Wilson, Evan Wilson and Rowen Raese.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Grace; and his brother, Ronald (Buzzy) Schmolke.
The family tribute video may be viewed here.