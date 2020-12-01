Robert Crace, 77, Isle - obituary

Robert (Bob) Floyd Crace, age 77, of Isle, Minnesota, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 29, 2020.
Memorial services will be held in Isle, Minnesota, in the spring or summer of 2021.
Bob will forever be remembered by his wife, Judy, of 35 years; his three children, Jodi (Steve) Prystash of Temecula, Calif., Jeff (Yvonne) Crace of Temecula, Calif., and Jim (Trisha) Crace of Hermantown, Minn. Other family members include his sister, Judith Crace of Temecula, Calif.; brother, Mike Crace of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; brother, Scott (Cindy) Steinberg of Marcell, Minn.; sister, Sue Combs of Hastings, Minn.; sister, Lori Elavsky of Blaine, Minn.; brother, Jim Crace of Tucson, Ariz.; step-sister, Pat Hicks of Wahkon, Minn.; and step-brother, Jim (Doris) Scheff of Hillman, Minn. Bob’s grandchildren include Nicole (Scott) Fielder, Katie Prystash, Joseph Prystash, Jessica Crace, Alyssa Crace, Lyla Crace, Brody Crace and Carter Crace as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his step-parents; his step-sister, Beverly Scheff Petrin; and a niece, Tammarie Gallion Larson.
Robert Floyd Crace, Jr. was born on October 24, 1943 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Robert Crace Sr. and Alyce Newham Crace.
Bob moved to Wahkon as a child and attended Isle High School, graduating in 1962. After high school, he held a few various jobs before starting his career in law enforcement. In 1966 he became a police officer in White Bear Lake, Minn., and held that position until 1968. He then went to patrol school to become a Minnesota State Trooper, a position he held until retirement in 1998. In 1971, he moved his family back to Isle, where he raised his children. He enjoyed supporting his kids and watching them play sports. Since his retirement, he has enjoyed his winters in Texas and Arizona.
Bob was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Isle Lions Club, Ducks Unlimited, Isle Food Shelf, Isle Volunteer Fire Department, and the Isle City Council.
Bob was an avid fisherman, hunter, trapper and enjoyed making maple syrup. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and owned and restored a couple of 1930’s collector cars. A big passion of his was gardening and feeding the birds. He also enjoyed playing Texas Hold’em and playing other card games with Judy and their friends.
