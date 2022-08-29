Robert Francis Koelfgen, age 66 of Isle, MN, passed away from his battle with cancer on August 23, 2022. Bob lived a fulfilling life - he was born in Robbinsdale, MN to the most loving parents Lloyd and Collette Koelfgen. He was the oldest of 8 children: Steve (Heidi), Sandra (Bill), Frank (Summer), Mary (Mike), Paula (Mike), Lisa (Tom), Paul (Stacy). He was a beloved member of the Isle community and lived his dream of opening Beckham's Bar and Bistro. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Collette Koelfgen, nephew Stevie Koelfgen, and best friend Douglas White. He leaves behind his son Jacob (Patricia), daughter Molly, grandsons Beckham and Emmett, Julie Krekelberg, Amy Koelfgen, Hannah Knutson, Katie Krekelberg, his beloved family, friends, and bar patrons. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 12:00 pm at Sacred Heart Church in Wahkon, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 pm at Beckham's Bar in Isle. Bob made everyone feel like family and he had a heart of gold. We will miss him forever.
