Robert Kochenderfer, 80, Aitkin - obituary

Robert Allan Kochenderfer, 80, of Aitkin, formerly of Eagan, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 in Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To sign the guestbook, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children, Mary (Joe) Stadler, Joe (Tammy McMillan ) Kochenderfer, Jeff Kochenderfer, Paul (Susan O’Donnell) Kochenderfer and Jamie (Joe) Jachimiec; five grandchildren; brother, Gary (Jeanne) Kochenderfer; sister, Marilyn George; nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy; his parents; daughter, Kim Kochenderfer.
He was born March 6, 1940 in Lincoln Townhsip, Wis., to Ottmar and Florence (Salway) Kochenderfer. Robert was Director of Logistics at Lockheed Martin and was later a Real Estate Agent with Edina Realty. Robert loved watching the Packers, fishing on Mille Lacs Lake and hunting the river bluffs of Wisconsin. He was a true outdoorsman. Robert will be dearly missed by all who knew him.