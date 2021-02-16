Robert Lee Olson died Feb. 14, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He was 82 years old.
He was born May 27, 1938 to C. Albert and Mildred (Larson) Olson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, C. Albert and Mildred Olson; brothers: Carl, Lawrence, Howard and Floyd; sister, Edith Mart and grandson, Blaine Michael.
He is survived by children: Julie (Duane) Tate, Cathy (Bob) Adams, Bill (Loni) Olson, Bob Olson, Brenda (Dave) Rono, John (Tamee) Olson, Juanita (Tim) Decker, Sandy (Scott) Larson, Renee (Red) Olson, Lisa (Rob) Olson; sisters, Alice Zortman and Karen Wallskog; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
He enjoyed farming, deer hunting and spear fishing. However, Bob was happiest surrounded by his "Little Turkey's" (His great-grandchildren). He will fondly be remembered as "Turkey Grandpa" to many loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be posted at www.methvenfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.