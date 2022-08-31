Gimiwan, Rodney Cruz Sr., age 55, of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on August 26, 2022. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation, with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Indian Point Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.

Gimiwan, Rodney Cruz Sr. was born on July 30, 1967, to Gabriel Cruz and Lorraine Nickaboine. He was a traditional grass dancer, singer, and drummer. Rodney loved sports. Especially baseball, basketball, and football. Riding his bike was how he liked to spend his time.

