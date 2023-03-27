A Funeral Ceremony for Gekek, Rodney James Pendegayosh, Jr., age 25, of Isle, MN, will be held at 10 AM on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Chiminising Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation with Baabiitaw officiating. Visitation will begin at dusk on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Chiminising Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. Interment will be in the Gimiwun Burial Grounds.
Gekek, Rodney James Pendegayosh, Jr. was born on October 7, 1997, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Rodney Pendegayosh, Sr., and Kelly Pendegayosh. He graduated from Isle High School in 2016. Rodney enjoyed fishing and playing Xbox and PlayStation. Listening to music, playing basketball, and watching sports on television was how he liked to spend his time. Rodney enjoyed shopping, especially for shoes and clothes. He loved his family dearly and helped raise his little brother, JJ he also cared for his pets, Bundy and Smudge. Rodney will never be forgotten and will always be loved by his family and friends, and will forever be remembered for his infectious smile and laughter.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Raelynn Pendegayosh; and parents, Rodney Pendegayosh, Sr., Kelly (Sheldon Boyd) Pendegayosh; brothers, Phillip Pendegayosh, Sheldon Boyd, Jr., Jameson Johnson; sisters, Selena Pendegayosh, Jacquelyn Pendegayosh Shandra White; grandmother, Rosalie (Herb Weyaus) Noonday; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Fred Noonday; great-grandmother, Rose Noonday; grandfather, Richard Pendegayosh; uncle, Robin Pendegayosh; grandfather, Raining Boyd; grandmother, Grace Clark; uncles, Lew Boyd, Leslie Boyd; cousin, Ricky Pendegayosh.
