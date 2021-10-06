Roger Carpenter

Roger Owen Carpenter 7/14/41 – 9/30/21
Known to hundreds, a mentor to many, and a friend to all - died on September 30, 2021 at the age of 80 years old. Roger was born in Centerville Iowa to Ann and Forrest Carpenter. He grew up with his siblings Judy and Ronald in Rockford, IL and moved to Minnesota in 1980. He was a respected machinist for 40 years. After he retired, he was the Founder and Master Craftsman of Lionheart Bows. Roger was an avid pool player and played in the Mendota Valley and M8 Pool Leagues for many years.
When Roger wasn’t playing pool, you could find him riding his Harley until his last days or listen to him play his guitars and banjos that he would handcraft himself. Rog was an avid fisherman and hunter as well as a natural at everything he loved – golfing, bowling, archery and woodworking.
Roger will be remembered for his witty, dry humor, his wildly entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic, his generous smile that would light up the room, and his willingness to come at any time of night to give his last dollar to help a neighbor in need.
His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife and lifelong love Michelle Carpenter (Micki), his three children, Laurie (Stuart) Conderman, Lynn (Tim) Johnson and John Carpenter. He is also survived by his Grandchildren, Jillian (Dwayne)Erickson, Jim (Amanda) Conderman, Forest Conderman, Sara, Owen, Lucas, Jennifer and Bryce. His Great Grandchildren, Ellie, Luke, Gabe, Lucille and Wylie. He will also be remembered by his extended family, Kevin, Justin and the entire Pool League Community.