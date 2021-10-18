Roland "Bud" Verner Haggberg

Roland "Bud" Haggberg, of Isle, Minnesota, passed away on October 13, 2021. He was 86 years old.
Roland Verner Haggberg was born in Isle, Minnesota, on December 13, 1934, to Fred and Viola (Elgren) Haggberg. He attended school in Isle, Minnesota and graduated in 1953. Bud married Dorothy Thyr on Friday, September 13, 1957, at Holy Cross Church in Onamia, Minnesota. They were lifelong members of Faith Lutheran church and Bud was a member of the 49ers.
Bud had a long career of helping and working for some great people, he started at the age of 15, working for the Joe Heins family, then helping Mauritz Fredin at the City of Isle. Next, he moved on up to maintenance work for the State of Minnesota, after that he started working construction for Elmer Anderson. His final career move was to Arcon Construction where he stayed for 30+ years, retiring at the age of 62.
He was an avid woodworker and had his own sawmill for many years and was also a Jonsered chainsaw dealer. He enjoyed camping, flying his plane, and fishing with dynamite. During their retirement Dorothy and Bud enjoyed traveling around the country to places like, Hawaii, Alaska, the Redwoods, and the East Coast.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Viola, brothers; Dennis and Gordon, sister, Charlotte, and grandsons; Thomas and Zackary.
Bud is survived by his wife Dorothy, brother, Donald, sister, Virginia, son David (Susie) Haggberg, daughters; Diane (Bill) Leach, Deb Klepsa, Danette (Ken) Rominske, Dawn (Ross) Habeck, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and good friends.
Funeral Services were Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11:00AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Isle, Minnesota. Officiated by Rick Gabriel and music by Nancy Hendry.