Rosella Nelson, 99, Onamia - obituary

Rosella Ann Nelson died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mille Lacs Health Systems in Onamia, Minnesota. She was 99 years old.
Private family services are being held. Condolences may be posted at www.methvenfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be sent directly to the funeral home: Family of Rosella Miller, c/o Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services, 124 Maple Ave. E., Mora, MN 55051.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
Rosella is survived by her daughter, Suzann (David) Miller, and her granddaughter, Reaneah Miller.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Palmer.
Rosella was born on June 22, 1921, in New Ulm, Minn., to Otto and Jeanette Schaeffler. She moved to Minneapolis and was married to Palmer Nelson. For 35 years, Rosella worked as a Trust Officer for Marquette National Bank. When she retired she and her husband moved to Isle, Minn. She loved to play Bridge, cook, and make quilts. She was also a member of the Garden Club and Homematters.
