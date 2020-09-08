Ruth Ann Krautbauer, age 76 of Garrison died on August 25, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
She was born in Monticello on July 8, 1944 to Edwin and Deloris Dircks. Ruth was a very active member of Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison. She was involved with the church quilting club and served as a past treasurer.
Ruth is survived by one son, Dan (Amy) Krautbauer of Lakeville; one sister, Margaret Pavlik of Buffalo; and three grandchildren, Kailey, Courtney and Sydney.
Preceding Ruth in death are her parents; her husband, LeRoy and one son, John Krautbauer.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
