Sally Maxine (Lyback) Maitland, first class maestro supreme gardener, award winning champion floral arranger, skillful mentor and world traveler, passed away at Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care on February 4, 2023. She was 90 years old.
Life began for Sally in Isle October 25, 1932 she was the eldest of three children born to Harold and Mabel Lyback. She attended country school near Opstead. As a child she cut paper dolls out of the Sears and Roebuck catalog. And developed an enduring fear of chickens as brother Dickie would chase her with them.
Sally graduated from Isle High School in 1950. Aside from one memorable year living in Minneapolis after high school and three years in Cove she was a lifelong Isle resident.
Sally fell in love with Harold "Skinny" Maitland and they were married on June 9, 1951. Side by side they raised three boys and one girl. Sally was an exceptional homemaker, wife and mother. She loved caring for her family, home and gardens.
Christmas was a favorite time of year for Sally, her home was absolutely enchanting. She carried on the family tradition of gathering together to make potato sausage for Christmas Eve diner.
Sally was an active woman who spent time in numerous volunteer roles throughout her life.
She co-chaired planting of the Healing Garden at Milles Health System in Onamia.
The Opstead Boosters 4H club played an important part of Sally and Skinny's lives as they were leaders for many years. Sally directed the kids to design the most stunning rooster parade float multiple amazing store front window displays and many other projects.
She had a myriad of interests including the Bah-Scah-Be-Go-Nee Garden Club, Sons of Norway, Quilting Club, church work groups ...
At Mille Lacs Realty (a company she and her husband owned) she had an accomplished career in real estate.
It's been said "she would do anything for anybody " To Sally everyone was precious, each and every one of you were the success story of her life.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold "Skinny" Maitland, loving parents Mabel and Harold Lyback, younger brother Arden "Dickie" Lyback, grandson Danny Maitland and granddaughter Katie Jean Maitland. She is survived by her children Brad (Donna), Melonie, Reed and Ashley. Also, her dear brother Ronnie (Carol) Lyback. And much-loved grandchildren Allaire (Tom), Colin (Necoe), Brandon (Tatiana) Cora (Junior), Samantha (Jake), and Dylan (Tara). And much-much loved great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Isle. Burial followed at Faith Lutheran Cemetery.
