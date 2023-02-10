Sally Maxine (Lyback) Maitland, first class maestro supreme gardener, award winning champion floral arranger, skillful mentor and world traveler, passed away at Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care on February 4, 2023. She was 90 years old.

Life began for Sally in Isle October 25, 1932 she was the eldest of three children born to Harold and Mabel Lyback. She attended country school near Opstead. As a child she cut paper dolls out of the Sears and Roebuck catalog. And developed an enduring fear of chickens as brother Dickie would chase her with them.

To plant a tree in memory of Sally Maitland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you