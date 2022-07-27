Funeral services for Sally Polinder, age 86, of Onamia, held Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Onamia Alliance Church. Interment following at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca.
Sally May Polinder was born March 15, 1936 in Esko, Minnesota to Edward and Mayme (Wiermaa) Moilanen. She graduated from Esko High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to John Polinder on April 24, 1964 in Watertown, South Dakota. She worked at Oswald Motor Company as a bookkeeper then she went to Hat and Cap Company in Minneapolis, and from there, she went to Nabisco. In 1964, she moved to Onamia and helped on the dairy farm until 1985, she then became a homemaker.
Sally was on the town board for twenty years as the bookkeeper. She enjoyed her life in the country. She loved reading, building puzzles, camping, fishing, and playing cards. She enjoyed playing bingo, coloring and doing crafts and writing to her many pen pals. Over the years, she enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers. Her faith and family were most important to her.
Sally passed away July 25, 2022 at the Mille Lacs Long Term Care Center.
She is survived by husband, John, Sr. of Onamia; children, Deborah (Donald) Marthe of Emerado, ND, Cecelia (Rory) Sarvela of Sturgeon Lake, MN, Edward (Bonnie) Polinder of Onamia, MN, and John, Jr. (Annie) Polinder of Onamia, MN; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Sylvia (Kenneth) Hanninen of Houghton, MI; many relatives and friends.
Sally was preceded in death by parents; son, Larry; daughter, Ranae; son-in-law, Richard Bork, Sr.; grandson, Joshua Marthe; and brother, Arnold Moilanen.
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Polinder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.