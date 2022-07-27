Funeral services for Sally Polinder, age 86, of Onamia, held Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Onamia Alliance Church. Interment following at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca.

Sally May Polinder was born March 15, 1936 in Esko, Minnesota to Edward and Mayme (Wiermaa) Moilanen. She graduated from Esko High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to John Polinder on April 24, 1964 in Watertown, South Dakota. She worked at Oswald Motor Company as a bookkeeper then she went to Hat and Cap Company in Minneapolis, and from there, she went to Nabisco. In 1964, she moved to Onamia and helped on the dairy farm until 1985, she then became a homemaker.

To plant a tree in memory of Sally Polinder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.