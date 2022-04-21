Scott A. Robb

Scott a 60 year old resident of Isle, died Sunday, April 3rd at his brother's home in Kimball, MN. Service will be held at a later date.
Scott was born in Onamia on August 12, 1961 to Thomas and Phyllis Robb. He attended school in Isle. After graduating, Scott worked in the fishing tackle industry for Lakeland/Merritt. He enjoyed going and working at the yearly Mille Lacs History Festival & Rendezvous. He was active with the Friends of the Park and helped with yearly cleanups. You could find Scott at many of the Isle high school sporting events or driving around Father Hennepin State Park looking for and watching the white deer. Scott also checked out the fishing action both in the summer and winter and gave his family updates on the action, if any.
Scott is survived by his brothers, Gary (Cheryl) Robb of Rowlett, TX, Russell (Pat) Robb of Kimball, MN and Randy (Meg) Robb of Motley, MN, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dana.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Dr. Bracken for his continuous help with Scott's health and his friends that showed caring for him. We also thank the staff of Methven Funeral Home of Isle for attending to Scott after his passing.
