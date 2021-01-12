Amikikwe, Shelly Sam, 52-year-old resident of Wahkon, Minnesota, passed away on January 6, 2021 at the University of MN Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Steve Jackson officiating. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment will be in Faith Lutheran Cemetery Isle, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Amikikwe, Shelly Lynne Sam was born on December 9, 1968 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to John and Bertha (Homesky) Sam. She enjoyed spending her time with family and grandchildren, traveling and camping.
Shelly is survived by her mother, Bertha; partner, Richard Omdahl; sons, John Basswood, Duane LaQuier, and Eric Omdahl; daughters, Tiara Keezer; brothers, Bryan Sam, Brandon Benjamin; sister, Tammy Sam; grandchildren, Orion, Duane, Lynn, Eviara, Jade, and London; and many loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her fathers, John Sam and Lawrence Heisler; niece, Tasheena; auntie, Lady; uncles, Crundy and Bud; grandpa, Phillip; and grandma, Betty.