Shirley Andersen

Shirley C. Andersen, age 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 4th, 2021.
She was born on March 23rd, 1936 to Henry and Helen Sundgaard. Shirley loved to bake, quilt and crochet, and no stray cat was ever turned away. If asked, she would have told you that her greatest achievement in life was her two beautiful daughters.
Shirley is survived by daughters Catherine (Gordon) Brausen and Peggy (Patrick) Hickey; grandchildren Anthony Brausen, Kathleen Brausen Alvar, Neil (Courtney) Hickey, Suzanna (Steven) Wolff, Nolan Hickey, Ian Hickey, great grandson Isaiah Alvar and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Carl Conrad, her second husband Roger Andersen, sister Jean Wehner, and brother Gary Hedman.
Per her request, Shirley's ashes will be spread over beautiful Camp Lake at a later date.