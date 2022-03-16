Shirley May Brandt, 87, of Seymour, WI passed away on January 20, 2022.
Shirley was born on February 19, 1934 to Elmer and Myrtle (O'Quist) Mattson in Braham, MN. Shirley spent the past 3 years in Seymour near her daughters but lived in the Onamia, MN area most of her life.
Shirley went to school in Braham, MN, graduating in 1951. She married Robert (Bob) Brandt in 1953. The couple made their home in Cove while Bob worked at Cresthaven Dairy. Shirley worked at Glenn's Clothing Store, Shore Acres, Bitzen's Tackle Castle and Izaty's over the years. In 1961, they started Brandt's Launch and Ice Fishing business on Mille Lacs Lake. The ice fishing business passed down to their son Jerry and is now operated by her grandchildren, continuing a 60+ year legacy.
Shirley enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, gardening, baking cookies, and making embroidery & quilt gifts for her family. She volunteered many hours at the Onamia nursing home delivering mail and helping residents participate in activities. One of her greatest delights was picking a full ice cream pail of blueberries on the Gunflint Trail without spilling them.
Shirley's passion and joy were her family, especially her 16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She is survived by daughters Judy (Craig) Hagman of Clintonville, WI and Deb (Brian) Maas of Seymour, WI; son, Bruce (Nancy) Brandt of Hillman, MN; sisters: Violet Heald, Lorna (Gary) Salmonson, and Janice Arnold; brother, Loren (Janice) Mattson; sisters-in-law: Sharon Mattson and Karen Mattson; brothers-in-law: Maurie (Ardean) Brandt and Duane McQuoid.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; Bob; son, Jerry; brothers: Dwayne and Darrold; sister-in-law, Shirley McQuoid.
There was a memorial service for Shirley in Seymour at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 1 pm until the time of service at 2 pm, with Vicar Nancy Rieke officiating.
Visitation will take place for Shirley's funeral on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at McQuoid's Inn, Isle, MN from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am, with Pastor Joe Boerenga officiating.
Burial will be at Foster Cemetery, Cove, MN. There will be a meal following services.
Shelley Funeral Chapel, Onamia, MN is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.