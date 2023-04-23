Animikiiwaanakwadookwe, Simone Boyd Evans, age 26, of Onamia, MN, passed away on April 21, 2023. Visitation will begin at 8 PM on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation, with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Simone was born on February 11, 1997, in Onamia, Minnesota. She liked to spend her time with her nieces and nephews and going to the casino. Simone was a talented artist and won the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe license plate design contest.
She is survived by her mother, Rachel Boyd, and dad, Joseph Edgington Jr.; father, Chad Evans; sisters, Shelia Edgington and Marissa Robertson; brothers, Donovan Edgington, Joseph Edgington III, Simon Smith, Greg Robertson, Raymond Robertson, Chase Robertson; aunts, Mary Boyd, Danielle Boyd; uncles, George Edgington, Jack Smith; special friend, Trevon Morrison, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Alvera Smith; Papas, Dan Boyd and Benji Kegg; uncles, James Smith and Bruce Boyd; brother, Simon Boyd; aunt, Sheila Boyd.
To plant a tree in memory of Simone Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.