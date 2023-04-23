Animikiiwaanakwadookwe, Simone Boyd Evans, age 26, of Onamia, MN, passed away on April 21, 2023. Visitation will begin at 8 PM on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation, with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.

Simone was born on February 11, 1997, in Onamia, Minnesota. She liked to spend her time with her nieces and nephews and going to the casino. Simone was a talented artist and won the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe license plate design contest.

To plant a tree in memory of Simone Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

