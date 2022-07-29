Stanley Robert Mickelson

Stanley "Stan" Mickelson died on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his home in rural Isle. He was 73 years old.

Stanley (Stan) Robert Mickelson was born in Mora, MN on November 3, 1948 to Oliver and Adeline Mickelson of McGrath, MN. He attended McGrath school and graduated in 1966. He began working at Prudential Insurance and lived in South Minneapolis. In April of 1968, Stan proudly entered the United States Navy. He served on USS Somers DDG 34 during the Vietnam War. He continued his service until honorably discharged on April 4th, 1972. He went to work for Onan and lived in Moundsview, MN.

