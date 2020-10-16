Stanley Zielinski, 88, Isle - obituary

Stanley Henry Zielinski died on October 10, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was 88 years old.
At this time private services are being planned.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his sons, Todd Zielinski and Bob (Pam) Zielinski; grandson, Adam (Maria) Zielinski; granddaughter, Kate Zielinski; great- granddaughter, Isabella Zielinski; and many special nieces and nephews.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Zielinski; six brothers; and four sisters.
Stanley was born on March 30, 1932 in Superior, Wisconsin to Charles and Mary (Iwasko) Zielinski. He lived in Superior for 70 years and then moved to Isle, Minn., in 2002 where he remained.
In 1950 he graduated from East High School. From 1950 – 1954 he served on the USS Midway in the United States Navy. In 1955 he was united in marriage to Joyce Loomis. Stanley worked for Lakehead Pipeline (Enbridge) for 37 years and was a life member of both the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his dogs and spending time outdoors.
Commented