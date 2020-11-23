Steven Peterson, Isle - obituary

Steven M. Peterson born July 17, 1945 of Isle, Minnesota, (formerly of Blaine) passed away on November 15, 2020.
A private service will be held this week for close family members. It is our sincere hope that we will all, family and friends, be able to gather for a memorial when it is warm enough to get the boats out on the lake.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services, Isle, Minnesota www.methvenfuneralhome.comSteve is survived by his partner of 29 years, Jan Astrup; his four children, Michael (Misty), Dannielle (Matt), Justin and Brandon (Cecily) as well as Jan’s sons, Jason and Joshua whom Steve loved as his own; and 12 grandchildren, He will be dearly missed by many friends, nieces and nephews.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Peterson and Mary Pearson, sister Delia Krog, brother Jack Pearson and grandson Tyler Peterson.
Steve was a long time visitor to and resident of the Mille Lacs Lake area. After retiring Steve and Jan made their permanent home on Mille Lacs lake. The lake was his favorite place to spend time and make memories. He could often be seen on the lake fishing or on the pontoon with family and friends just having fun. Some of the best memories were made with his grandchildren Mia, Allison, Brooke, Autumn, Blake, Jacob, Jesse, Jaimen, Jack, Keeland, Hazel and Cameron. Many days were also spent taking rides on his Harley, grilling in the backyard and once he became a Grandpa, babysitting the kids.
