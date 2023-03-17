Susan Louise (Grummer) Gallion passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on March 14, 2023 at the age of 65.
Susan was born to Arthur and Esther (Vollrath) Grummer on August 6, 1957 in Hialeah, Florida. Susan was one of two children, with the elder child being Linda Grummer. Susan was baptized and eventually confirmed at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Hialeah. Susan lived with her family in Hialeah until age 14 when her family moved to Isle, Minnesota. Susan graduated from Isle High School in 1975, and was married to Danny Gallion on November 29, 1975. Danny and Susan settled in the Isle area and had one child (Jason).
During her adult life, Susan worked at multiple local resorts as a receptionist and/or sales assistant. Eventually, Susan settled at home and ran her self - named "Granny daycare" for her grandchildren. Susan adored her grandchildren, and continued the Granny daycare until her health prevented her from doing it anymore. In addition to her daycare, Susan provided kennel care for her multiple other "kids", more commonly known as dogs.
Susan's interests included ice fishing, where she consistently out - fished her husband, science fiction movies, animals, and spending time with family and friends. Susan was also very strong in her faith, and shared her vocal talents with the Trinity Lutheran Church Choir for many years.
In social settings, Susan was known for being kind, caring, and courteous to everyone. However, she was exclusively known for her signature laugh. This laugh could be easily identified - and from considerable distances - by all who knew her.
Susan is survived by her husband Dan, her sister Linda, Son Jason (RaNae), and Grandchildren Carly (Jacob), Jacob, Abbie, Leila, and Allie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 (visitation at 10:00, service at 11:00, lunch to follow), at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle. Internment of ashes will occur at a later date and time.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Gallion as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.