Susan Louise (Grummer) Gallion passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on March 14, 2023 at the age of 65.

Susan was born to Arthur and Esther (Vollrath) Grummer on August 6, 1957 in Hialeah, Florida. Susan was one of two children, with the elder child being Linda Grummer. Susan was baptized and eventually confirmed at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Hialeah. Susan lived with her family in Hialeah until age 14 when her family moved to Isle, Minnesota. Susan graduated from Isle High School in 1975, and was married to Danny Gallion on November 29, 1975. Danny and Susan settled in the Isle area and had one child (Jason).

