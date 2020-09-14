Tayah Thomas, 21, Minneapolis - obituary

Animikiins, Tayah Thomas, 21-year-old resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away on September 8, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn.
A funeral ceremony was held on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment was be in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
She is survived by her parents, Randy (Terrell) Thomas-Downwind and Alana (Ronald Rhines) Sam; brother, Cassidy (Stephanie) Sam; sisters, Taleeah Thomas, Niiwin Downwind, Mekwan Downwind, Ayanna Downwind; step-sisters, Giana Sayer, Venyce Sayer; step-brother, Cleavelin Sayer; nieces and nephews, Carmelo, Beverly, Valarie, and Aeegus; aunts, Mardell Thomas, Lisa Sam, and Michelle Thomas; grandparents, Beverly and Terry Thomas; and Ron Anderson; and many loving relatives and friends.
Tayah was preceded in death by her grandmother, Valarie Skinaway; cousin, Tanya Skinaway; and many other family and relatives.
Animikiins, Tayah was born on July 13, 1999 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Randy Thomas-Downwind and Alana Sam. She enjoyed her family especially the little ones they just loved her. Shopping, listening to music, and going out to eat was how Tayah liked to spend her time.
