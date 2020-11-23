Thomas Jones, 42, Minneapolis - obituary

Thomas Vincent Jones, 42-year-old resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away on November 19, 2020 at his residence.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. MDH guidelines requiring face masks and social distancing will be followed.
Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Patricia Jones; father, Joseph Pewaush; sisters, Cheryl (Dallas), Marilyn (Travis), Sarah (Rodney); 9 nieces; 2 nephews; and 1 great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Aaron Williams; grandparents, Irene and Richard Jones; his auntie and best friend, Karen Jones; and brother-in-law, Mike Williams.
Thomas was born on November 22, 1977, in Minneapolis, Minn. He liked to spend his time at the Drop-In Center, drawing, and collecting little toys. He enjoyed movies, music, and rapping. Thomas will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
