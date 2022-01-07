Thomas Robert Shearen, of Wahkon, formerly of St. Paul, passed away at Mille Lacs Health Systems on December 31, 2021. He was 71 years old.
Thomas was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Robert and Barbara (Carey) Shearen. He graduated from Cretin High School in 1968. After high school he served in the Navy Reserves. He was a proud member of the IBEW Local 110-St. Paul.
Thomas loved spending time with his wife and children. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling or working away in the shop, woodworking.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Barb Shearen.
Thomas is survived by his wife Shirley, children; Sean (Heather) Shearen, Kelly (Peter) Reed, Jamie (Matt) Jungman, and Tommy Shearen, nine grandchildren, stepdaughters; Kirsten (Robert) Culpepper and Alicia Hogan, 3 step-grandchildren, sister Judy (Lane) Plummer, his special Chocolate Lab companion, Coco, and many special friends.
A very special thank you to Dr. Ufearo and all the staff at Coborn Cancer Center and the Mille Lacs Health Systems, Emergency Department, Acute Care Staff, and administration.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00AM at the Mille Lacs Funeral Chapel in Isle, Minnesota. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.