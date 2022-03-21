Timothy Alan Stachowski, 64 years old of Onamia, Mn. Passed away March 3, 2022. His loss was completely unexpected and his family is shocked and deeply saddened.
Timothy was born June 17, 1957 to Leonard and Shirley Stachowski. Tim was proceeded in death by his sister Rose. He is survived by his son's Nicholas (Molly), Kenneth (Alexis), and Grandson Winston; mother and father Leonard & Shirley; 6 brothers and sisters Tom, Terry, Annette, Cindy, Gary, and Sherry; niece & nephews Timmy, Gary, Mike, Terry, Robert, Mark, Taylor, Joey, Mindy, Shawn, Tony, Kelly, Jessica, Vincent, Addison, Ava; 18 great niece's & nephew's; his girlfriend Deborah and her daughter Mckayla.
Anyone who knew Timothy, knew that he was a people person and made friends easily. He would always stop what he was doing to help friends and family if he could. Also at the corner of the bar he loved to visit with everyone, talking and sharing stories.
Timothy will be missed in our hearts forever, but with the memories he will not be forgotten.
Celebration of life for Timothy Stachowski will be at the Onamia Vet's Club, 38692 US-169, Onamia, Mn. 56359, on June 18, 2022 from 12-3pm
