60, of Lakeview, AR passed away, Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Timothy was born to James Allen and Velma Riedemann Jones, on June 23, 1961, in Onamia, Minnesota.
Tim enjoyed being outdoors, exploring new places and experiencing new adventures. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Timothy is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo Stepp; his mother, Velma Riedemann Jones; one sister, Sandy (Doug) Beck; one daughter Heather (Mike) Eloranta; two sons, Tom Jones and Tyler Jones and a stepdaughter, Lindsay Stepp. Timothy is also survived by four grandchildren (Bailey, Tanner, Bennett and Chloe) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Timothy Allen Jones is preceded in death by his father Jim; grandson Brandon and his fraternal and maternal grandparents.
