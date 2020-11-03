Timothy Jeffrey “T.J.” Auberger, passed away suddenly on October 16, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held a later date. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
T.J. is survived by his uncle and aunt, David and Brenda Crandall; brother-in-law, Mark (Katie) Rittenour; and nephew, Daniel.
Preceding T.J. in death are his father, William R. Auberger; his mother, Roberta J. Johnson; and a sister, Teri Lyn Rittenour.
He was born on March 20, 1968. He enjoyed cooking and being with people. With all his medical problems he kept his sense of humor. He cooked for his mom at the Birds Nest in Garrison, for community affairs and fund raisers. He helped out friends when he could. He loved kids and dogs and was a big Viking’s fan.
