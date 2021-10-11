Timothy Joy

Timothy Dean Joy died on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at his home in rural Mora. He was 67 years old. Timothy was born on October 4, 1954, in Mora, Minnesota to John and Idona Joy. He attended school in Grasston and Braham, Minnesota and graduated from Braham in 1972. In 1973 he married Patricia Leuenberger at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rush Point, then they moved to the town of Mora and in 1974 moved to the country. Tim worked in the maintenance department at EPC, in Mora, for 47 years. He retired in 2019. He also was a fishing captain and owned Captain Hooks Guide Service on Mille Lacs Lake. Most recently he was a Wedding Officiant and was also the President of the MSA in Isle, Minnesota. After Tim retired, he and Pat enjoyed traveling around the country in their RV. He loved to hunt and fish, both open water and on the ice. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends and smoking and processing a variety of meats and sausages. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Idona Joy, sister, Ann Joy, and many aunts, uncles, and niece Kathy Johnstone. Tim is survived by his wife, Patricia Joy, brother, Dennis Joy, sister, Kaye (Les) Caswell, children; Beth (Bronson) Fix, Shaun (Katie) Joy, Erin (Kevin) Dyck, Jesse Delaney, and Jenny (Larry) Kargel, grandchildren; Nevaeh, Brock, Jessa and Tenley Fix, Lauren Heyda, Graham, Dawson, and Gwendolyn Joy, nieces and nephews; Mike (Marnie) Joy, Patti (Jim) Pallow, Kurt (Kelly) Caswell, and Wendy Caswell (Brandon). There was a Gathering of Family and Friends on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 2 until 4 P.M. at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora.
