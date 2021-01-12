Toby Lee Rowan, age 47 of Fifty Lakes died on January 7, 2021 while working as a Medic in the Mille Lacs area. He was born on September 30, 1973 in Hastings to Michael and Debra (Siebenaler) Rowan. He married Darcy King on July 27, 2018 in Breezy Point. Toby worked as an EMT serving the communities of Hastings, Deer River, Grand Rapids and Crosby. Currently he was employed with the CRMC and the Mille Lacs Health System as a Medic. He was a former fireman with the Hastings Fire Department, was an Emily First Responder, was a member of the Fifty Lakes Fire and Rescue Department and was a member of the Log Church in Crosslake.
Toby is survived by his wife, Darcy; two sons, Nick (Kristin) Rowan of Inver Grove Heights, Tyler (Megan) Rowan of Pillager; two daughters, Devyn (Jacob) Robbins of Colorado Springs, CO and Lauren (Chris) Rohwedder of Fort Morgan, CO; His mother and step father, Deb and Jim Halter of Hastings; two brothers, Pat (Jen) Rowan of Max, Mn and Mike (Christine) Rowan of Milltown, WI; and two grandchildren.
Preceding Toby in death are his father, Michael Rowan and a granddaughter, Scarlette Robbins.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Log Church in Crosslake. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. EMS rights will be given by the Minnesota EMS Honor Guard. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.