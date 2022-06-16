Toni Lynn (Sagataw) Doust, 56-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on June 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 PM on Thursday, 16, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe reservation. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Toni Lynn (Sagataw) Doust was born in Neenah, Wisconsin on November 24, 1965, to Edgar and Charlotte Sagataw. She enjoyed being around her family and friends, listening to rock & roll, playing her guitars, winning on her scratch-offs, and being with her pets. She was there for anyone who needed her. She had the biggest heart and was loved by everyone who met her.
Toni is survived by her husband, Raymond Doust Jr.; children, Donevin Sagataw, Athena Sagataw; sisters, Charlene, Cheryl, Carolyn (George), Betsy, Loretta (Carlos), and Paula; brothers, Eddie (Deborah) Sagataw, Marty Sagataw, Jeff Sagataw; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Charlotte Sagataw; sons, Daniel and Eric; sisters, Josie and Louann; nephews, Levi Sagataw and Chad Harris.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.