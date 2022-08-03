Miskwanakwadookwe, Vala Eagle, age 30, passed away on July 30, 2022. Visitation will begin at 8 PM on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation, with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Miskwanakwadookwe, Vala Marie Eagle was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 27, 1992, to Valerie Bellcourt and Melvin "Rufus" Eagle Jr. She was adopted by her grandparents, Melvin Sr. and Delores Eagle. Vala grew up in Mille Lacs. She loved life and hanging out with her family and friends. Vala loved acting goofy, going on trips, and playing keno at the casino. She was always there to make others smile. Growing up, she always wanted to be a mother, and she blessed the world with a baby boy! Vala will be greatly missed.
Vala is survived by her son, Baby Cash Eagle-Richer; significant other, Chad Richer; mother, Valerie Bellcourt; brothers, Melvin Eagle III, Bruce Sherman, Michael Sherman, Rafeal Bellcourt; uncle "brother", Roy Eagle; aunties "sisters", Rose Eagle, Pamela Eagle, Sheila Benjamin; and so many cousins, We'ehs, and relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin "Rufus" Eagle Jr.; grandma "mom", Delores Eagle; grandpa "Dad", Melvin Eagle Sr.; brother, Jeff Bellcourt; uncle "brother", Brian Eagle; aunts "sisters", Angie Eagle, Robin Eagle; and cousin, Thomas Eagle.
