Miskwanakwadookwe, Vala Eagle, age 30, passed away on July 30, 2022. Visitation will begin at 8 PM on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation, with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.

Miskwanakwadookwe, Vala Marie Eagle was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 27, 1992, to Valerie Bellcourt and Melvin "Rufus" Eagle Jr. She was adopted by her grandparents, Melvin Sr. and Delores Eagle. Vala grew up in Mille Lacs. She loved life and hanging out with her family and friends. Vala loved acting goofy, going on trips, and playing keno at the casino. She was always there to make others smile. Growing up, she always wanted to be a mother, and she blessed the world with a baby boy! Vala will be greatly missed.

