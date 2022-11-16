Vernon Edward Ott passed away on November 12, 2022. He was 90 and 17/24 years old. So close to 91! Vernon was born November 13, 1931, in Lakeside Township, Minnesota, to William and Mildred (Mumford) Ott. He was the fourth of nine children, attended school until the 8th grade and then helped with the farm. In 1954 Vernon was drafted into the Army. He was in the Army from November 1957 to November 1959, during which he spent 18 months in Germany. While in Germany, he was able to tour a lot of Europe. He married the love of his life Dorothy Polinder on February 24, 1962, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia, Minnesota.
Vernon and Dorothy were farmers in Onamia, Minnesota, until their move to Belvidere, Illinois, in 1968. He worked at Chrysler for 26 years. While employed by Chrysler, Vernon earned his GED. After retiring in March of 1994, Dorothy and Vernon returned to Minnesota. They lived in Aikin, Minnesota in a house on Lone Lake. During this time, they did a lot of fishing and took many guided bus tours throughout the USA and Canada. They also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Vernon and Dorothy returned to Belvidere, Illinois, in 2007. Vernon enjoyed fishing, playing cards, word searches, gardening, tinkering in the garage, and going to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Vernon looked forward to going to the Boone County Fair every year to watch the tractor pulls and look at the antique tractors. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Vernon is survived by Sons: Lynn, Tom, and Todd (Kathy) Ott Daughter: Paula Catalani Granddaughters: Melody Turner, Christina (Joel) Perez, and Clarissa (Jerry) Vogel Great-grandsons: Brayden McLaughlin, Christian, and Joseph Perez Sister: Minnie Gilbert and Brothers: William and George Ott, Brother-in-laws: Earl (Eunice), Gary (Vivian), and John Polinder Sisters-in-law: Carol Ott, Alice Polinder, Trynie Hanson, Louise (Sam) Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vernon is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, Grandson: Gregory Larson Brothers: Edwin and Henry Ott Sisters: Goldie Ott, Sylvia (Curtis) Stempf and Leona ( Joseph) Huonder Brothers-in-law: Fred (Doris) Polinder, Paul and Lyle Polinder, Al Gilbert and Raymond Hanson Sisters-in-law: Betty Ott, Sally and Pearl Polinder
Services will be Saturday November 19th at Immanuel Lutheran Church 1045 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Illinois
Visitation at 9am
Celebration of Life at 10 am.
To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Ott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.