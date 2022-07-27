Wanda Kay Misquadace, "Zhaa-ga-ji-wii-gaa-ba-wiikwe" 65, of Big Sandy-McGregor, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at her home. She was born March 9, 1957 in Cloquet to Walter Misquadace and Agnes (Martin) Chief. Wanda graduated from Central High and enjoyed painting, coloring, playing online games, daily phone conversations with her daughter, Samantha and spending time with her family and friends. Wanda will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Agnes Chief and Walter Misquadace; brothers, Walter, Jr., Bradley and Bryan Misquadace and Keith Dahlberg; nephews, Wesley and Brandon.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Samantha Misquadace of Cold Spring; brother, Brian Keith Pippitt of Faribault; sisters, Anita Misquadace of Big Sandy-McGregor and Yvonne Shabaiash of Cloquet; step-father, Stanley Chief; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Tribal Rites will be held Thursday, July 28 at 10 AM at the East Lake Ceremonial Building in East Lake-McGregor with Vincent Merrill officiating. Visitation is at Dusk on July 27 at the Ceremonial Building. Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge Burial Grounds. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.
To send flowers to the family of Wanda Misquadace “Zhaa-ga-ji-wii-gaa-ba-wiikwe”, please visit Tribute Store.